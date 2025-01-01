$81,239+ taxes & licensing
2021 Porsche Cayenne
S Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$81,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Black/Bourdeux Red Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UETA46752
- Mileage 47,910 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Performance Package, Adaptive Air Suspension including PASM, Sport Exhaust System in High-Gloss Black, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory, Surround View Camera System, BOSE Surround Sound System, LED-Matrix Headlights including PDLS+, Adaptive Cruise Control with Emergency Stop Function, and much more! This 2021 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe comes in Carrara White Metallic with a Black and Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Centre Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
