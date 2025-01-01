Menu
Highly Equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Performance Package, Adaptive Air Suspension including PASM, Sport Exhaust System in High-Gloss Black, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory, Surround View Camera System, BOSE Surround Sound System, LED-Matrix Headlights including PDLS+, Adaptive Cruise Control with Emergency Stop Function, and much more! This 2021 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe comes in Carrara White Metallic with a Black and Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Centre Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2021 Porsche Cayenne

47,910 KM

$81,239

+ taxes & licensing
S Coupe

12800920

S Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
47,910KM
VIN WP1BB2AY0MDA46752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bourdeux Red Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA46752
  • Mileage 47,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Performance Package, Adaptive Air Suspension including PASM, Sport Exhaust System in High-Gloss Black, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory, Surround View Camera System, BOSE Surround Sound System, LED-Matrix Headlights including PDLS+, Adaptive Cruise Control with Emergency Stop Function, and much more! This 2021 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe comes in Carrara White Metallic with a Black and Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Centre Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Ambient Lighting

Exterior

Soft Close Doors

Additional Features

Performance Package
Bose Surround Sound System
Comfort Access
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrests
Premium Plus Package
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Seat Ventilation (Front)
4-Zone Climate Control
Tinted LED Taillights
Surround View Camera System
Adaptive Air Suspension Incl. PASM
Rear Axle Steering
Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Black (High-Gloss)
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
21inch RS Spyder Design Wheels
Seat Heating (Rear)
LED-Matrix Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Smartphone Compartment Incl. Inductive Charging
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
Adaptive Cruise Control Incl. Emergency Stop Function

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

