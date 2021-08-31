+ taxes & licensing
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe in Jet Black Metallic paired with Truffle Brown Club Leather Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package, Assistance Package, Soft Door Close, and much more! This 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle has Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle from January 30, 2025 - January 29, 2027 Porsche Approved Limited Warranty from January 30, 2025 - January 29, 2027 Porsche Roadside Assistance from January 30, 2025 - January 29, 2027 All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
