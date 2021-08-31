2021 Porsche Cayenne

$168,885 + taxes & licensing 7 , 9 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: P212232A

VIN: WP1BG2AY9MDA49733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Met

Interior Colour Truffle Brown Club Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P212232A

Mileage 7,999 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Soft Close Doors Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrests Seat Ventilation (Front) Smoker Package ionizer Fuel Filler Cap in Aluminium Look Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows ASSISTANCE PACKAGE All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels 21inch Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum Exclusive Design Gear Selector Smartphone Compartment Incl. Inductive Charging Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration Centre Console Armrest w/ Porsche Crest Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE Logo LED-Matrix Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) Interior Package in Gloss Black Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) Calipers in Yellow

