2021 Porsche Cayenne

7,999 KM

$168,885

+ tax & licensing
$168,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2021 Porsche Cayenne

2021 Porsche Cayenne

COUPE GTS Coupe

2021 Porsche Cayenne

COUPE GTS Coupe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$168,885

+ taxes & licensing

7,999KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7838121
  Stock #: P212232A
  VIN: WP1BG2AY9MDA49733

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  Interior Colour Truffle Brown Club Lthr
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P212232A
  Mileage 7,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe in Jet Black Metallic paired with Truffle Brown Club Leather Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package, Assistance Package, Soft Door Close, and much more! This 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle has Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle from January 30, 2025 - January 29, 2027 Porsche Approved Limited Warranty from January 30, 2025 - January 29, 2027 Porsche Roadside Assistance from January 30, 2025 - January 29, 2027 All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Soft Close Doors
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrests
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Smoker Package
ionizer
Fuel Filler Cap in Aluminium Look
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
ASSISTANCE PACKAGE
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
21inch Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels Painted in Satin Platinum
Exclusive Design Gear Selector
Smartphone Compartment Incl. Inductive Charging
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
Centre Console Armrest w/ Porsche Crest
Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE Logo
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Interior Package in Gloss Black
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) Calipers in Yellow

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

