2021 Porsche Cayenne

785 KM

Details Description Features

$110,885

+ tax & licensing
$110,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$110,885

+ taxes & licensing

785KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8091748
  • Stock #: P215558
  • VIN: WP1AA2AYXMDA05558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver MET
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Std
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P215558
  • Mileage 785 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2019 Porsche Cayenne. Offered in an exotic Dolomite Silver Metallic exterior paired with a Leather Black interior. This vehicle is a Premuim Package that comes with 20” Cayenne Sport Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof System, and much more! This is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims, and one owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Trailer Coupling Without Removable Ball Joint
Surround View Camera System
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
All-Season Tires for 20inch Wheels
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
20inch Cayenne Sport Wheels

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

