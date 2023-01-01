Menu
The 2021 Porsche Macan exemplifies a harmonious blend of sporty performance and luxury design. This Macan has an exterior color or Carrara White Metallic with Black Garnet Red Leather Interior. Featuring Premium Plus Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, Panoramic Roof System, Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Pkg and much more! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2021 Porsche Macan

10,213 KM

$62,889

+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Macan

2021 Porsche Macan

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$62,889

+ taxes & licensing

10,213KM
Used
VIN WP1AA2A54MLB12097

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNB12097
  • Mileage 10,213 KM

The 2021 Porsche Macan exemplifies a harmonious blend of sporty performance and luxury design. This Macan has an exterior color or Carrara White Metallic with Black Garnet Red Leather Interior. Featuring Premium Plus Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, Panoramic Roof System, Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Pkg and much more! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Premium Plus Package
Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
Power Steering Plus
Roof Rails in Black
Smoker Package
ionizer
Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests
All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
19inch Macan Sport Wheels

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$62,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2021 Porsche Macan