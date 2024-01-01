Menu
This Incredible 2021 Porsche Macan comes in White with a Black Garnet Red Leather Interior Package. Equipped with Premium Package Plus, Surround View, Panoramic Roof System, Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests, Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Ventilated Seats (Front), BOSE Surround Sound System, LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass, Mechanical Sunscreen for Rear Side Windows, and numerous other premium features. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

42,590 KM

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
42,590KM
VIN WP1AA2A51MLB04443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBPA04443
  • Mileage 42,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Plus Package
Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
Power Steering Plus
Smoker Package
Mechanical Sunscreen for Rear Side Windows
Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests
Sideblades in Exterior Colour
All-Season Tires for 18inch Wheels
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel
WINDOW TRIM IN SILVER

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

