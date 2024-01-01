$55,889+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Macan
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$55,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Black Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBPA08285
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Incredible 2021 Porsche Macan comes in Carrara White Metallic with a Black Garnet Red Leather Interior Package. Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Park Assist In Front And Rear Including Reverse Camera, Seat Ventilation (Front), Seat Heating (Front And Rear), Bose Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, 14-Way Power Seats With Memory Package, LED Headlights Including PDLS+ and numerous other premium features. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
