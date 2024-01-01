Menu
Account
Sign In
This Incredible 2021 Porsche Macan comes in Carrara White Metallic with a Black Garnet Red Leather Interior Package. Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Park Assist In Front And Rear Including Reverse Camera, Seat Ventilation (Front), Seat Heating (Front And Rear), Bose Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, 14-Way Power Seats With Memory Package, LED Headlights Including PDLS+ and numerous other premium features. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2021 Porsche Macan

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$55,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Porsche Macan

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Porsche Macan

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,000KM
VIN WP1AA2A57MLB08285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBPA08285
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Incredible 2021 Porsche Macan comes in Carrara White Metallic with a Black Garnet Red Leather Interior Package. Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Park Assist In Front And Rear Including Reverse Camera, Seat Ventilation (Front), Seat Heating (Front And Rear), Bose Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, 14-Way Power Seats With Memory Package, LED Headlights Including PDLS+ and numerous other premium features. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Plus Package
Wheel Center Caps w/ Coloured Porsche Crest
All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels
Steering Code for Upholstery in Two-Tone Leather Interior
19inch Macan Sport Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD 13,780 KM $50,889 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK 18,500 KM $125,889 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i 83,242 KM $78,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2021 Porsche Macan