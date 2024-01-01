Menu
Welcoming this Spectacular 2021 Porsche Macan S in a White exterior colour finished in A Black Garnet Red Leather Trim. This beauty comes equipped with Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), BOSE Surround Sound System, Surround View, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors, Seat Belts in Garnet Red and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

VIN WP1AB2A54MLB34663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBPA34663
  • Mileage 17,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Plus Package
Power Steering Plus
Smoker Package
Instrument Dials in Garnet Red
Sideblades in Exterior Colour
All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels
19inch Macan Sport Wheels
Seat Belts Garnet Red
Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE Logo

2021 Porsche Macan