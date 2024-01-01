$64,889+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Macan
S
2021 Porsche Macan
S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$64,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBPA34663
- Mileage 17,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2021 Porsche Macan S in a White exterior colour finished in A Black Garnet Red Leather Trim. This beauty comes equipped with Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), BOSE Surround Sound System, Surround View, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors, Seat Belts in Garnet Red and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
