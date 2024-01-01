Menu
Welcoming this Spectacular 2021 Porsche Macan in Black with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Panoramic Roof System, BOSE Surround Sound System, LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System and much more! This Macan has Low KMS and is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

34,732 KM

Details Description

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
34,732KM
VIN WP1AA2A56MLB13901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Std Intr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 34,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

