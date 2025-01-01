Menu
Welcoming this Striking 2021 Porsche Macan in Carrara White Metallic with a Leather Interior in Black/Garnet Red. Options include Premium Plus Package, Seat Belts in Garnet Red, BOSE Surround Sound System, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Ventilated Front Seats, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package, Surround View, Porsche Entry & Drive and much more! This is Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2021 Porsche Macan

50,981 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

50,981KM
VIN WP1AA2A54MLB05280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA05280
  • Mileage 50,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Plus Package
Power Steering Plus
Roof Rails in Black
Instrument Dials in Garnet Red
Porsche Crest Embossed on Headrests
Sideblades in Exterior Colour
All-Season Tires for 20inch Wheels
Steering Code for Upholstery in Two-Tone Leather Interior
20inch Macan Turbo Wheels Painted Black (High Gloss)
Seat Belts Garnet Red

