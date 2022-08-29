$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Macan
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
- Listing ID: 9195823
- Stock #: 16ULRA17856
- VIN: WP1AA2A53MLB17856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Black Std Intr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 24,141 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2021 Porsche Macan in Carrara White Metallic paired with Black Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus, Seat Ventilation (Front), Adaptive Cruise Control and much more! This vehicle is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
