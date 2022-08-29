2021 Porsche Taycan

$190,885 + taxes & licensing 5 , 7 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: P214183

VIN: WP0AB2Y14MSA44183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carrara White Met

Interior Colour Black Std

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P214183

Mileage 5,761 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Additional Features Performance Package PREMIUM PACKAGE Wheels Painted in Exterior Colour Fixed Panoramic Roof Surround View Camera System All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels 21inch Mission E Design Wheels Passenger Display On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger Mobile Charger Connect Porsche Intelligent Range Manager Supply Cable for NEMA 6-50 Electricl Socket Performance Battery Plus Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) - Brake Calipers in White Vehicle Cable 7.5m Electric Charging Cover

