2021 Porsche Taycan

5,761 KM

Details Description Features

$190,885

+ tax & licensing
$190,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

4S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$190,885

+ taxes & licensing

5,761KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9052036
  • Stock #: P214183
  • VIN: WP0AB2Y14MSA44183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Std
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P214183
  • Mileage 5,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2021 Porsche Taycan 4S in Carrara White Metallic paired with Black Standard Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Performance Package, Premium Package, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more. This vehicle has no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* · Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership · Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Performance Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Wheels Painted in Exterior Colour
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Surround View Camera System
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
21inch Mission E Design Wheels
Passenger Display
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
Mobile Charger Connect
Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
Supply Cable for NEMA 6-50 Electricl Socket
Performance Battery Plus
Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) - Brake Calipers in White
Vehicle Cable 7.5m
Electric Charging Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

