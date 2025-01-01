$54,239+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q8
55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$54,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA06319
- Mileage 101,808 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Individual Contour Seat Package, Black Optics Package, 22-Inch 5 V-Spoke Star Design Wheels, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Four-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, LED Headlights and Taillights, Apple CarPlay, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen, and much more! 2022 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro comes in Glacier White Metallic with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
