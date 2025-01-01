Menu
Highly Equipped with Individual Contour Seat Package, Black Optics Package, 22-Inch 5 V-Spoke Star Design Wheels, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Four-Zone Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, LED Headlights and Taillights, Apple CarPlay, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen, and much more! 2022 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Technik quattro comes in Glacier White Metallic with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2022 Audi Q8

101,808 KM

$54,239

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q8

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

12964148

2022 Audi Q8

55 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$54,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,808KM
VIN WA1FVBF14ND006319

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA06319
  • Mileage 101,808 KM

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated rear seats
Passive keyless entry

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain-sensing wipers
360-Degree Camera

Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Apple CarPlay

Automatic High Beams

AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR
HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Individual Contour Seat Package
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
22inch 5 V-spoke Star Design wheels
Black Optics Pack
LED Headlights/Taillights
Four-Zone A/C
10.1-inch touchscreen
Heated/auto-dimming/power-folding side mirrors

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

