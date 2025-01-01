Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Bold 2022 Dodge Charger GT RWD, finished in a Black exterior paired with a sleek Black interior. This dynamic sedan is equipped with an 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, and Cruise Control for a confident and comfortable drive. Additional features include Alpine Premium Brand Speakers, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility, Emergency Braking Preparation and Assist, and Dusk-Sensing Headlights, along with much more. This vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents Or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2022 Dodge Charger

78,419 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Dodge Charger

GT RWD

Watch This Vehicle
12128778

2022 Dodge Charger

GT RWD

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,419KM
VIN 2C3CDXHGXNH141127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour BLACK AND GREY CLOTH
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 78,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Bold 2022 Dodge Charger GT RWD, finished in a Black exterior paired with a sleek Black interior. This dynamic sedan is equipped with an 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, and Cruise Control for a confident and comfortable drive. Additional features include Alpine Premium Brand Speakers, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility, Emergency Braking Preparation and Assist, and Dusk-Sensing Headlights, along with much more. This vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents Or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Porsche Macan GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Macan GTS 43,584 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 450 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 450 4MATIC Coupe 84,902 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro 7sp S tronic Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro 7sp S tronic Coupe 17,967 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2022 Dodge Charger