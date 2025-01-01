$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Charger
GT RWD
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour BLACK AND GREY CLOTH
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 78,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Bold 2022 Dodge Charger GT RWD, finished in a Black exterior paired with a sleek Black interior. This dynamic sedan is equipped with an 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, and Cruise Control for a confident and comfortable drive. Additional features include Alpine Premium Brand Speakers, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility, Emergency Braking Preparation and Assist, and Dusk-Sensing Headlights, along with much more. This vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents Or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
