2022 Ford F-150
4x2 - Supercrew XLT - 157"" WB
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space White (MET)
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 51,087 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming the 2022 Ford F150 4x2 - Supercrew XLT - 157" WB in White paired with a Grey Cloth Interior. This vehicle comes equipped with a range of advanced features, including blind spot and lane departure warnings, emergency braking assist, dusk sensing headlamps, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a rear view camera, and USB connection, all designed to enhance both safety and convenience. This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
