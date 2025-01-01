$54,239+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
4x4 - Supercrew Lariat - 145"" WB
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$54,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver (MET)
- Interior Colour Lthr-Trim Bucket Seats,10-Way power driver-Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA15641
- Mileage 68,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, 360-Degree Camera, Lariat Sport Package, Ventilated Front Seats, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warnings Accident Avoidance System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Wireless Charging Pad, and Dual Zone Front Climate Control! 2022 Ford F150 4x4 Supercrew Lariat 145" WB in Iconic Silver Metallic with Leather-Trimmed Black Bucket Seats. This Local BC Vehicle has been Meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
