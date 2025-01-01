Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, 360-Degree Camera, Lariat Sport Package, Ventilated Front Seats, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warnings Accident Avoidance System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Wireless Charging Pad, and Dual Zone Front Climate Control! 2022 Ford F150 4x4 Supercrew Lariat 145" WB in Iconic Silver Metallic with Leather-Trimmed Black Bucket Seats. This Local BC Vehicle has been Meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2022 Ford F-150

68,556 KM

Details Description Features

$54,239

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew Lariat - 145"" WB

Watch This Vehicle
12862583

2022 Ford F-150

4x4 - Supercrew Lariat - 145"" WB

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12862583
  2. 12862583
  3. 12862583
  4. 12862583
  5. 12862583
  6. 12862583
  7. 12862583
  8. 12862583
  9. 12862583
  10. 12862583
  11. 12862583
  12. 12862583
  13. 12862583
  14. 12862583
  15. 12862583
  16. 12862583
  17. 12862583
  18. 12862583
  19. 12862583
  20. 12862583
  21. 12862583
  22. 12862583
  23. 12862583
  24. 12862583
  25. 12862583
  26. 12862583
  27. 12862583
  28. 12862583
  29. 12862583
  30. 12862583
  31. 12862583
  32. 12862583
  33. 12862583
  34. 12862583
  35. 12862583
  36. 12862583
  37. 12862583
  38. 12862583
  39. 12862583
  40. 12862583
  41. 12862583
  42. 12862583
Contact Seller

$54,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
68,556KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP6NKD15641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver (MET)
  • Interior Colour Lthr-Trim Bucket Seats,10-Way power driver-Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA15641
  • Mileage 68,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, 360-Degree Camera, Lariat Sport Package, Ventilated Front Seats, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warnings Accident Avoidance System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Wireless Charging Pad, and Dual Zone Front Climate Control! 2022 Ford F150 4x4 Supercrew Lariat 145" WB in Iconic Silver Metallic with Leather-Trimmed Black Bucket Seats. This Local BC Vehicle has been Meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Ventilated Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Emergency Braking Assist
360 degree camera
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
ACTIVE PARK ASSIST 2.0 REMOVAL
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
Multi-level heated front seats
V6 2.7L Ecoboost 325 HP (99p) - Gas (W/501A 502A)
Lthr-Trim Bucket Seats,10-Way power driver-Black
Lariat Sport Package (W/ 501A)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2023 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 45,033 KM $96,239 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X5 M Competition for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 BMW X5 M Competition 23,815 KM $114,239 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Ford F-150 4x4 - Supercrew XLT - 145 WB 114,835 KM $36,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Ford F-150