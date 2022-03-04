Menu
2022 Lexus RX

84 KM

Details

$73,885

+ tax & licensing
$73,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Lexus RX

2022 Lexus RX

H RX 450h AWD

2022 Lexus RX

H RX 450h AWD

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$73,885

+ taxes & licensing

84KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8590835
  • Stock #: P223196
  • VIN: 2T2HGMDA3NC083196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P223196
  • Mileage 84 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2022 Lexus RX 450h in white paired with a grey interior. This 2022 Lexus RX 450h has one previous owner and no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Premium
Paddle Shifters
PREMIUM PAINT
LED Headlamps
8" Touch Screen
LED rear combination lamps
PERFORATED LEATHER SEATS
Blind Spot Monitor with RCTA
8-way Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seats
2-way Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Display Audio - includes Enform (3 yr. trial)

2022 Lexus RX

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

