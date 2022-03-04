2022 Lexus RX

Listing ID: 8590835

8590835 Stock #: P223196

P223196 VIN: 2T2HGMDA3NC083196

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P223196

Mileage 84 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Premium Paddle Shifters PREMIUM PAINT LED Headlamps 8" Touch Screen LED rear combination lamps PERFORATED LEATHER SEATS Blind Spot Monitor with RCTA 8-way Power Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seats 2-way Power Adjustable Lumbar Support Display Audio - includes Enform (3 yr. trial)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.