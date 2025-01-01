$68,739+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450
4MATIC SUV
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$68,739
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour MANUFAKTUR Diamond White Met
- Interior Colour Silk Beige Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA09128
- Mileage 43,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Navigation, 12.3-Inch Infotainment Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Front Seats with 3-Setting Memory, Blind Spot Warning, Driver Attention Alert, Emergency Braking Assist, Adaptive Headlights, Power Glass Moonroof, Rear View Camera, Driver Assisted Parking Assist, Premium Audio with 2 Subwoofers, and much more! 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 4MATIC SUV comes in Diamond White Metallic with a Silk Beige Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
