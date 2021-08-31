2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

$43,885 + taxes & licensing 6 , 9 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

P136443A VIN: JA4J4VA88NZ606833

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER

Interior Colour Light Grey Lthr

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P136443A

Mileage 6,983 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Heated Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Additional Features Rain-sensing windshield wipers Auto LED Highbeams Heated and Power Folding Side View Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal Smartphone Wireless Charger Bluetooth Hands-Free Cellular Phone Interface 9" Smartphone Link Display Audio with Android Auto and Wireless Apple Carplay BOSE Premium Sound System with 10-Speakers Navigation System Powered by TomTom Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection Hands-Free Power Liftgate with Adjustable Height Fast-Key Keyless Entry with Panic Alarm Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.