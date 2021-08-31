Menu
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

6,983 KM

Details Description Features

$43,885

+ tax & licensing
$43,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$43,885

+ taxes & licensing

6,983KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7838112
  • Stock #: P136443A
  • VIN: JA4J4VA88NZ606833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER
  • Interior Colour Light Grey Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P136443A
  • Mileage 6,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC in Silver paired with White Interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Assist, Power Panoramic Sunroof with Sunshade, and much more! This Mitsubishi Outlander GT is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Heated Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Auto LED Highbeams
Heated and Power Folding Side View Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal
Smartphone Wireless Charger
Bluetooth Hands-Free Cellular Phone Interface
9" Smartphone Link Display Audio with Android Auto and Wireless Apple Carplay
BOSE Premium Sound System with 10-Speakers
Navigation System Powered by TomTom
Multi View Camera System (MVCS) with Moving Object Detection
Hands-Free Power Liftgate with Adjustable Height
Fast-Key Keyless Entry with Panic Alarm
Three-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

