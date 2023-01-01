$37,889+ tax & licensing
604-530-8911
2022 Nissan Leaf
SV
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
- Listing ID: 10349844
- Stock #: 16UBNA57751
- VIN: 1N4AZ1CV7NC557751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA57751
- Mileage 8,470 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Nissan Leaf SV presents a compelling blend of eco-friendliness and modern driving features. With its fully electric powertrain, it offers emission-free commuting and a commendable range, making it an ideal choice for environmentally-conscious drivers. The SV trim further enhances the experience with advanced technology, spacious interiors, and driver-assistance features, ensuring a comfortable and futuristic driving journey. This immaculate vehicle is rare with no PST taxes and has no reported claims or accidents. All service is up to date including new brakes/rotors and tires earlier this year and major service was completed. It is in as close to new condition as possible. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
