2022 Nissan Leaf

$37,889 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 , 4 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10349844

10349844 Stock #: 16UBNA57751

16UBNA57751 VIN: 1N4AZ1CV7NC557751

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black Interior

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 16UBNA57751

Mileage 8,470 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Push Button Start Convenience Automatic temperature control Additional Features Bluetooth hands free phone system Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Nissan Door to Door Navigation Intelligent Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection USB-C Connectivity Heated Front Seats, Rear Seats & Steering Wheel E-Pedal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.