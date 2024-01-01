Menu
This exquisite 2022 Porsche 718 Spyder comes in GT Silver Metallic. The interior is in classic Bordeaux Red & Black. Equipped with full bucket seats, LED headlights including Porsche dynamic light system, Light design package, Bose surround sound system, Heated multifunction steering wheel and numerous other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

7,875 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

7,875KM
Used
VIN WP0CC2A88NS235083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Bordeaux Red/Black Spyder Classic
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 7,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

