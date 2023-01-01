$180,889+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S Cabriolet (992) w/ PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$180,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA44668
- Mileage 13,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing this exquisite 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with PDK! The exterior is Chalk with Black leather interior. This 911 features Premium Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Sport Pkg, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18 Way) with Memory Pkg, Sport Chrono Pkg, Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black, Rear Axle Steering, Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather and much more. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Porsche Centre Langley
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
