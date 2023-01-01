Menu
Introducing this exquisite 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with PDK! The exterior is Chalk with Black leather interior. This 911 features Premium Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Sport Pkg, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18 Way) with Memory Pkg, Sport Chrono Pkg, Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black, Rear Axle Steering, Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather and much more. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

13,685 KM

$180,889

+ tax & licensing
Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$180,889

+ taxes & licensing

13,685KM
VIN WP0CB2A9XNS244668

  Exterior Colour Chalk
  Interior Colour Black Lthr
  Body Style Convertible
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 16UBNA44668
  Mileage 13,685 KM

Introducing this exquisite 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet with PDK! The exterior is Chalk with Black leather interior. This 911 features Premium Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Sport Pkg, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18 Way) with Memory Pkg, Sport Chrono Pkg, Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black, Rear Axle Steering, Sport Seats Plus Backrest Shells in Leather and much more. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Power Steering Plus
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Head Restraints
Sun Visors in Leather
Rear Axle Steering i.c.w. Power Steering Plus
WHEELS PAINTED IN JET BLACK METALLIC
MODEL DESIGNATION PAINTED IN GLOSS BLACK
Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel
Door Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum Darksilver, Illuminated
Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE Logo
EXTERIOR MIRRORS IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
Brake Calipers in Gloss Black
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL FILLER CAP
INTERIOR TRIM PACKAGE IN LEATHER
Centre Console Armrest w/ Model Designation
SPORTDESIGN SIDE SKIRTS IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way, Electric) w/ Memory Package
Porsche Logo in Gloss Black
Sports Seat Plus Backrests Leather with Decorative Inlay Leather
ENGINE COMPARTMENT LID PAINTED IN TITANIUM GREY
Steering Column Casing in Leather (i.c.w Memory Package)

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

2022 Porsche 911