This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the SportDesign Package, Premium Package, Sport Package, Light Design Package, Sport Chrono Package, Surround View Camera System, PASM (10mm Lowered Suspension), Front Seat Ventilation, and an Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof and much more! 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe comes in Agate Grey Metallic with a Slate Grey/Chalk Leather Interior! This Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims and One Previous Owner! ONLY 6095 KMS! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Details Description

12562388

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
6,095KM
VIN WP0AB2A97NS220951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Slate Grey/Chalk Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

