$179,239+ taxes & licensing
2022 Porsche 911
Carrera 4S Coupe (992)
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$179,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 16UETA22924
- Mileage 21,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Premium Package, Sport Package, Sport Exhaust System with Silver Tailpipes, 7-Speed Manual Transmission with Sport Chrono Package, PASM Sport Suspension (10mm Lower), Surround View Camera System, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keep Assist with Speed Limit Indicator, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) with Memory Package, Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel, Tinted LED Matrix Headlights incl. PDLS Plus, Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, and much more! 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe (992) comes finished in Chalk with a Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been Meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
604-530-8911