Highly Equipped with Premium Package, Sport Package, Sport Exhaust System with Silver Tailpipes, 7-Speed Manual Transmission with Sport Chrono Package, PASM Sport Suspension (10mm Lower), Surround View Camera System, Lane Change Assist, Lane Keep Assist with Speed Limit Indicator, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) with Memory Package, Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel, Tinted LED Matrix Headlights incl. PDLS Plus, Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, and much more! 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe (992) comes finished in Chalk with a Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been Meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2022 Porsche 911

21,580 KM

$179,239

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe (992)

2022 Porsche 911

Carrera 4S Coupe (992)

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
21,580KM
VIN WP0AB2A93NS222924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 16UETA22924
  • Mileage 21,580 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Power Steering Plus
Smoking Package
Light Design Package
Porsche Crest Embossed on Front Head Restraints
Side Window Trims in Black (High-Gloss)
ionizer
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
Sport Exhaust System incl. Sports Tail Pipes in Silver
Surround View Camera System
Electric folding exterior mirrors
Wheels Painted in Black (High Gloss)
Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel
PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management (10mm Lower)
Lane Keep Assist incl Speed Limit Indicator
Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE Logo
SPORTDESIGN PACKAGE IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK
911 Logo on Rear in High Gloss Black
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way, Electric) w/ Memory Package
Tinted LED Main Headlights with Matrix Beam incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
7 Speed Manual Transmission and Sport Chrono Package

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

2022 Porsche 911