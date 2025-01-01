Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with the Aerokit Package, Premium Package, Surround View Camera System, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Sports Seats Plus (4-Ways), Light Design Package, Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors, 20"/21" Carrera Classic Wheels, and much more! 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe comes in GT Silver Metallic with a Black Leather Standard Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2022 Porsche 911

11,382 KM

Details Description Features

$163,239

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Porsche 911

Carrera S Coupe (992) w/ PDK

Watch This Vehicle
12930809

2022 Porsche 911

Carrera S Coupe (992) w/ PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12930809
  2. 12930809
  3. 12930809
  4. 12930809
  5. 12930809
  6. 12930809
  7. 12930809
  8. 12930809
  9. 12930809
  10. 12930809
  11. 12930809
  12. 12930809
  13. 12930809
  14. 12930809
  15. 12930809
  16. 12930809
  17. 12930809
  18. 12930809
  19. 12930809
  20. 12930809
  21. 12930809
  22. 12930809
  23. 12930809
  24. 12930809
  25. 12930809
  26. 12930809
  27. 12930809
  28. 12930809
  29. 12930809
  30. 12930809
  31. 12930809
  32. 12930809
  33. 12930809
  34. 12930809
  35. 12930809
  36. 12930809
  37. 12930809
  38. 12930809
  39. 12930809
  40. 12930809
  41. 12930809
  42. 12930809
  43. 12930809
  44. 12930809
  45. 12930809
Contact Seller

$163,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,382KM
VIN WP0AB2A96NS220696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Standard Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA20969
  • Mileage 11,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with the Aerokit Package, Premium Package, Surround View Camera System, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Sports Seats Plus (4-Ways), Light Design Package, Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors, 20"/21" Carrera Classic Wheels, and much more! 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe comes in GT Silver Metallic with a Black Leather Standard Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Light Design Package
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
Surround View Camera System
Electric folding exterior mirrors
20inch/21inch Carrera Classic Wheels
Sports Seats Plus (4-Ways)
Aerokit Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2022 Porsche Macan S for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Macan S 54,015 KM $65,239 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche Macan S for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Porsche Macan S 23,651 KM $54,334 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Porsche Macan T AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2024 Porsche Macan T AWD 9,048 KM $77,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$163,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Porsche 911