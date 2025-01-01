Menu
Highly Equipped with Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) with Memory Package, Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Front Axle Lift System, Surround View Camera System, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Exclusive Design Taillights, and Power Steering Plus, and much more! 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe GTS comes in Chalk with a Black Race-Tex Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle!

2022 Porsche 911

24,081 KM

Details Description Features

2022 Porsche 911

Carrera Coupe GTS

2022 Porsche 911

Carrera Coupe GTS

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
24,081KM
VIN WP0AB2A91NS221111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Interior Pkg-Race-Tex Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 24,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) with Memory Package, Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Front Axle Lift System, Surround View Camera System, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Exclusive Design Taillights, and Power Steering Plus, and much more! 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe GTS comes in Chalk with a Black Race-Tex Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Power Steering Plus
Seat Belts in Guards Red
Smoking Package
Light Design Package
ionizer
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
Surround View Camera System
Electric folding exterior mirrors
FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Red
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN TAILLIGHTS
Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE Logo
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL FILLER CAP
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way, Electric) w/ Memory Package
Tachometer Dial in Guards Red
Extended Range Fuel Tank, 90l
EXTENDED INTERIOR PACKAGE IN MATTE CARBON FIBRE
Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel with Panel in Carbon

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

2022 Porsche 911