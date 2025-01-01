$194,239+ taxes & licensing
2022 Porsche 911
Carrera Coupe GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$194,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Interior Pkg-Race-Tex Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Mileage 24,081 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) with Memory Package, Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Front Axle Lift System, Surround View Camera System, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Exclusive Design Taillights, and Power Steering Plus, and much more! 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe GTS comes in Chalk with a Black Race-Tex Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
604-530-8911