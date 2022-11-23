$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche 911
GT3 w/ PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
- Listing ID: 9373459
- Stock #: 16UBNA69194
- VIN: WP0AC2A90NS269194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GUARDS RED
- Interior Colour Decorative Sitch in Contrast Colour, Guards Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,498 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Bose Surround Sound System, Traffic Sign Recognition, Carbon Fibre Roof, Storage Package, Full Bucket Seats and much more! This 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 w/PDK is a Single Owner, Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award For the past 5 Years. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
