Introducing the stunning 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster T PDK! Available in a captivating Shark Blue exterior with GT Silver and Sport Tex Leather Interior. Equipped with the Premium Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, Light Design Package, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18 Way), and numerous other premium features! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2022 Porsche Boxster

15,096 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Boxster

718 T PDK

2022 Porsche Boxster

718 T PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,096KM
Used
VIN WP0CA2A88NS205278

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SHARK BLUE
  Interior Colour GT Silver Sport Tex Lthr
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 15,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Porsche Boxster