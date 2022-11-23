Menu
2022 Porsche Boxster

692 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Porsche Boxster

2022 Porsche Boxster

718 25 Years PDK

2022 Porsche Boxster

718 25 Years PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

692KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9352486
  • Stock #: 16UTNA28092
  • VIN: WP0CD2A80NS228092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Bordeaux Red Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 692 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package, 7-Speed Porsche Deoppelkupplung, Adaptive Sports Seats Plus (18-way) with Memorage Package, PASM Sport Suspension, Interior Trim Package, Boxster 25 Year Limited Badge and much more! This is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

