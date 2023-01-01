Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Porsche Boxster

1,215 KM

Details Description Features

$142,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$142,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2022 Porsche Boxster

2022 Porsche Boxster

718 GTS 4.0 PDK

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Porsche Boxster

718 GTS 4.0 PDK

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$142,885

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9884438
  • Stock #: 16UTNA28468
  • VIN: WP0CD2A88NS228468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA28468
  • Mileage 1,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package including; Porsche Entry and Drive, Lane Change Assist, Light Design Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Power Steering Plus, Navigation including Porsche Connect, Smartphone Compartment and much more! This 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for Six Consecutive Years! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Power Steering Plus
Smoking Package
Light Design Package
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Lane Change Assist
Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel
Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell
GT Sport Steering Wheel
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package
SMARTPHONE COMPARTMENT
PORSCHE COMFORT ACCESS
Navigation Incl. Porsche Connect
Deletion of Items in Race-Tex

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2022 Porsche Boxster...
 1,215 KM
$142,885 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche 911 Tar...
 15,870 KM
$160,885 + tax & lic
2020 Porsche Taycan ...
 23,456 KM
$172,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory