2022 Porsche Boxster...

$142,885 + taxes & licensing 1,215 KM Used

Listing ID: 9884438

9884438 Stock #: 16UTNA28468

16UTNA28468 VIN: WP0CD2A88NS228468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GT Silver Met

Interior Colour Black Lthr

Body Style Convertible

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 16UTNA28468

Mileage 1,215 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Bose Surround Sound System Seat Ventilation (Front) Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Power Steering Plus Smoking Package Light Design Package Power Folding Exterior Mirrors LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) Lane Change Assist Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell GT Sport Steering Wheel Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package SMARTPHONE COMPARTMENT PORSCHE COMFORT ACCESS Navigation Incl. Porsche Connect Deletion of Items in Race-Tex

