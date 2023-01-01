$142,885+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
2022 Porsche Boxster
718 GTS 4.0 PDK
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$142,885
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9884438
- Stock #: 16UTNA28468
- VIN: WP0CD2A88NS228468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA28468
- Mileage 1,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Premium Package including; Porsche Entry and Drive, Lane Change Assist, Light Design Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel, Power Steering Plus, Navigation including Porsche Connect, Smartphone Compartment and much more! This 2022 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 PDK is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for Six Consecutive Years! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.