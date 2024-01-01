$100,889+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Cayenne
S Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$100,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UETA52049
- Mileage 39,911 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting the pristine 2022 Cayenne S Coupe in Jet Black Metallic with Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Interior. Equipped with Premium Plus Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Ambient Lighting, 4 Zone Climate Control, Rear Comfort Sears, and a host of other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
