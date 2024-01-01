Menu
Presenting the pristine 2022 Cayenne S Coupe in Jet Black Metallic with Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Interior. Equipped with Premium Plus Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Ambient Lighting, 4 Zone Climate Control, Rear Comfort Sears, and a host of other premium features. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2022 Porsche Cayenne

39,911 KM

$100,889

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

39,911KM
Used
VIN WP1BB2AY0NDA52049

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA52049
  • Mileage 39,911 KM

Soft Close Doors
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrests
Smoking Package
Surround View Camera System
Steering Column in Leather
INTERIOR TRIM IN CARBON FIBRE
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial Bordeaux Red
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Gloss Black
22inch RS Spyder Design Wheels Incl. Wheel Arch Extensions in Exterior Colour
HEATABLE WINDSCREEN
Premium Plus Package 1

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

