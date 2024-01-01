Menu
Welcoming this Spectacular 2022 Porsche Cayenne in a Carrara White Metallic exterior colour finished with A Leather Chalk and Graphite Blue Trim. This beauty comes equipped with Premium Package, Panoramic Roof System, Ambient Lighting, 14 Way Power Seats with Comfort Memory, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front and Back Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, Roof Rails in High Gloss Black, Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass, Head-Up Display and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims and One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

48,172 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
48,172KM
VIN WP1AA2AY7NDA01601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Chalk / Graphite Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA01601
  • Mileage 48,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Additional Features

Soft Close Doors
Smoking Package
Premium Package Plus
Surround View Camera System
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
21inch Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ball
SEAT BELTS IN GRAPHITE BLUE
Roof Rails in Black Aluminum

