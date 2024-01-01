$73,889+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Cayenne
2022 Porsche Cayenne
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$73,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Chalk / Graphite Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA01601
- Mileage 48,172 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2022 Porsche Cayenne in a Carrara White Metallic exterior colour finished with A Leather Chalk and Graphite Blue Trim. This beauty comes equipped with Premium Package, Panoramic Roof System, Ambient Lighting, 14 Way Power Seats with Comfort Memory, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front and Back Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, Roof Rails in High Gloss Black, Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass, Head-Up Display and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims and One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911