2022 Porsche Cayenne

32,891 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Cayenne

Platinum Edition

12221031

2022 Porsche Cayenne

Platinum Edition

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,891KM
VIN WP1AA2AY3NDA07685

  • Exterior Colour Moonlight Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Chalk / Graphite Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 32,891 KM

Welcoming this Stunning 2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition in Moonlight Blue Metallic with a Chalk and Graphite Blue Leather Interior. This Cayenne comes highly equipped with the Premium Plus Package, offering 14-Way Power Seats with Memory, Front Seat Ventilation, and Rear Seat Heating! Advanced technology features include Porsche InnoDrive with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist (LCA), a Surround View Camera System, a Smartphone Compartment with Wireless Charging and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Porsche Cayenne