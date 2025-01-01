Menu
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Interior Package with Contrasting Stitching, Massage Seat Function (Front) including Seat Ventilation (Front), Heated Front and Rear Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, Tinted LED Main Headlights with Matrix Beam including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), Ambient Lighting, Surround View Camera System, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors, Smartphone Compartment with Wireless Charging and much more! This 2022 Porsche Cayenne GTS Coupe comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents and One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2022 Porsche Cayenne

20,451 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Cayenne

GTS Coupe

12445534

2022 Porsche Cayenne

GTS Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
20,451KM
VIN WP1BG2AY3NDA55965

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,451 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

2022 Porsche Cayenne