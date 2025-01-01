Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with the Premium Package, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory, BOSE Surround Sound System, Surround View Camera System, Front Seat Ventilation, Panoramic Roof System, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights in Black including PDLS, 21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High-Gloss Black, Comfort Access, and much more! This 2022 Porsche Cayenne comes in Black with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Centre Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2022 Porsche Cayenne

47,316 KM

Details Description Features

$72,239

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Porsche Cayenne

Watch This Vehicle
12781148

2022 Porsche Cayenne

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,316KM
VIN WP1AA2AY3NDA04107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA04107
  • Mileage 47,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with the Premium Package, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory, BOSE Surround Sound System, Surround View Camera System, Front Seat Ventilation, Panoramic Roof System, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights in Black including PDLS, 21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High-Gloss Black, Comfort Access, and much more! This 2022 Porsche Cayenne comes in Black with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Centre Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Ambient Lighting

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Comfort Access
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrests
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Smoking Package
ionizer
Tinted LED Taillights
Surround View Camera System
Sport Tailpipes in Black
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Exclusive Order Control Code
21inch Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels Painted in Black High-Gloss
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
Extended Exterior Package in Black
Design Trim Rear Apron Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
Roof Rails in Black Aluminum
LED Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) w/ PFE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC for sale in Langley City, BC
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC 86,184 KM $28,239 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Cayenne for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Cayenne 37,885 KM $77,239 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi SQ7 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Audi SQ7 4.0T quattro 8sp Tiptronic 11,727 KM $99,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$72,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Porsche Cayenne