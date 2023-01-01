2022 Porsche Cayenne...

Listing ID: 9484971

9484971 Stock #: 16UETB60567

16UETB60567 VIN: WP1BK2AY7NDA60567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Chalk

Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 450 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.