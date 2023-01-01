Menu
2022 Porsche Cayenne

450 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Turbo GT

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

450KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9484971
  • Stock #: 16UETB60567
  • VIN: WP1BK2AY7NDA60567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 450 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Burmester High End Surround Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Sport Seats (18 – Way), Ambient Lighting, 4 Zone Climate Control and much more! This 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

