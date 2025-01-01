$71,239+ tax & licensing
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$71,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gentian Blue MET
- Interior Colour Lthr Black w/ Deviated Stiching in Gentian Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA23468
- Mileage 49,862 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package, Surround View, Smartphone Compartment with Inductive Charging, Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory Package, Sport Exhaust System including Gloss Black Tailpipes, Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel, and much more! This 2022 Porsche Macan S comes in Gentian Blue Metallic with a Black Leather Interior featuring Deviated Stitching in Gentian Blue! This Fully Dealer-Serviced, Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
