Menu
Account
Sign In
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package, Surround View, Smartphone Compartment with Inductive Charging, Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory Package, Sport Exhaust System including Gloss Black Tailpipes, Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel, and much more! This 2022 Porsche Macan S comes in Gentian Blue Metallic with a Black Leather Interior featuring Deviated Stitching in Gentian Blue! This Fully Dealer-Serviced, Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2022 Porsche Macan

49,862 KM

Details Description Features

$71,239

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Porsche Macan

S

Watch This Vehicle
12520492

2022 Porsche Macan

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12520492
  2. 12520492
  3. 12520492
  4. 12520492
  5. 12520492
  6. 12520492
  7. 12520492
  8. 12520492
  9. 12520492
  10. 12520492
  11. 12520492
  12. 12520492
  13. 12520492
  14. 12520492
  15. 12520492
  16. 12520492
  17. 12520492
  18. 12520492
  19. 12520492
  20. 12520492
  21. 12520492
  22. 12520492
  23. 12520492
  24. 12520492
  25. 12520492
  26. 12520492
  27. 12520492
  28. 12520492
  29. 12520492
  30. 12520492
  31. 12520492
  32. 12520492
  33. 12520492
  34. 12520492
  35. 12520492
  36. 12520492
  37. 12520492
  38. 12520492
  39. 12520492
  40. 12520492
  41. 12520492
  42. 12520492
  43. 12520492
  44. 12520492
  45. 12520492
  46. 12520492
  47. 12520492
  48. 12520492
  49. 12520492
  50. 12520492
  51. 12520492
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$71,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,862KM
VIN WP1AG2A52NLB23468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gentian Blue MET
  • Interior Colour Lthr Black w/ Deviated Stiching in Gentian Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA23468
  • Mileage 49,862 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package, Surround View, Smartphone Compartment with Inductive Charging, Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory Package, Sport Exhaust System including Gloss Black Tailpipes, Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel, and much more! This 2022 Porsche Macan S comes in Gentian Blue Metallic with a Black Leather Interior featuring Deviated Stitching in Gentian Blue! This Fully Dealer-Serviced, Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Surround View
Premium Plus Package
Sport Chrono Package
Power Steering Plus
Deletion of Model Designation - Steering Number
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
All-Season Tires for 20inch Wheels
Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel
DOOR HANDLES IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Smartphone Compartment Incl. Inductive Charging
Sport Exhaust System incl. Tailpipes in Gloss Black
PORSCHE Logo Painted in Satin Black and Model Designation Painted in Exterior Colour
20inch Macan S Wheels in Vesuvius Grey
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory PKG
SportDesign Exterior Mirrors Painted Black (High Gloss)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium for sale in Langley City, BC
2010 Lexus GX 460 Premium 107,117 KM $31,238 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i 62,822 KM $36,238 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select AWD 67,854 KM $31,226 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$71,239

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Porsche Macan