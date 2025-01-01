Menu
2022 Porsche Macan

54,015 KM

Details Description Features

12930821

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
54,015KM
VIN WP1AG2A51NLB23056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA23056
  • Mileage 54,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Premium Plus Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Surround View, Panoramic Roof System, Seat Heating (Front and Rear), Seat Ventilation (Front), Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre, 21inch Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic and much more! 2022 Porsche Macan S Comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Metallic Paint

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Surround View
Premium Plus Package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Sport Tailpipes in Black
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
INTERIOR TRIM IN CARBON FIBRE
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
Tinted LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) and Premium / Premium Plus Pkg
21inch Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

