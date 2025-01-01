$65,239+ taxes & licensing
2022 Porsche Macan
S
2022 Porsche Macan
S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$65,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA23056
- Mileage 54,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Premium Plus Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Surround View, Panoramic Roof System, Seat Heating (Front and Rear), Seat Ventilation (Front), Interior Trim in Carbon Fibre, 21inch Exclusive Sport Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic and much more! 2022 Porsche Macan S Comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Additional Features
