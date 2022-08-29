$113,885+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Macan
GTS
Location
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
1,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9033931
- Stock #: 16UTNA31343
- VIN: WP1AF2A57NLB31343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Night Blue Met
- Interior Colour Lthr Interior Black w/ Deviated Stiching in Gentia
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
