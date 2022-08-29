Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Porsche Macan

1,300 KM

Details

$113,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$113,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2022 Porsche Macan

2022 Porsche Macan

GTS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 9033931
  2. 9033931
  3. 9033931
  4. 9033931
  5. 9033931
  6. 9033931
  7. 9033931
  8. 9033931
  9. 9033931
  10. 9033931
  11. 9033931
  12. 9033931
  13. 9033931
  14. 9033931
  15. 9033931
  16. 9033931
  17. 9033931
  18. 9033931
  19. 9033931
  20. 9033931
  21. 9033931
  22. 9033931
  23. 9033931
  24. 9033931
  25. 9033931
  26. 9033931
  27. 9033931
  28. 9033931
  29. 9033931
  30. 9033931
  31. 9033931
  32. 9033931
  33. 9033931
  34. 9033931
  35. 9033931
  36. 9033931
Contact Seller

$113,885

+ taxes & licensing

1,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9033931
  • Stock #: 16UTNA31343
  • VIN: WP1AF2A57NLB31343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Night Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Interior Black w/ Deviated Stiching in Gentia
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA31343
  • Mileage 1,300 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
 29,709 KM
$170,885 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S
 11,932 KM
$183,885 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 56,456 KM
$100,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory