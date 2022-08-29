Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Porsche Macan

9,899 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2022 Porsche Macan

2022 Porsche Macan

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Porsche Macan

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,899KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9322354
  • Stock #: 16UBNA03314
  • VIN: WP1AA2A55NLB03314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Pkg
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Front and Rear Heated Seats, Front Seat Venitilation, Panoramic Roof System, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package, Premium Package Plus and much more! This 2022 Porsche Macan is a Local BC vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award For the Past 5 Years in a Row! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2022 Porsche Taycan ...
 1,460 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Pr...
 54,791 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 71,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory