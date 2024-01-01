Menu
Welcoming this Luxurious 2022 Porsche Panamera 4S e-Hybrid in Volcano Grey Metallic with an Agate Grey Leather Trim. This Hybrid beauty comes equipped with Premium Package, Ambient Lighting Plus, 14-way Power Seat with Memory Package, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Burmester 3D High End Surround Sound System, Assistance Package, Surround View, Head-Up Display and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

12,727 KM

4S E-Hybrid

4S E-Hybrid

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
12,727KM
VIN WP0AK2A77NL132068

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Ltrh Int in Agate Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA32068
  • Mileage 12,727 KM

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Soft Close Doors
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Seat Ventilation (Front)
4-Zone Climate Control
All-Season Tire for 21inch Wheels
Ambient Lighting Incl. Interior Lighting Package for Rear Compartment
Cupholder Covers (Front)
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
ASSISTANCE PACKAGE
Seat Heating (Rear)
Tinted LED Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
ParkAssist Including Surround View
Porsche InnoDrive incl. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System (9VJ)
On-board AC-charger with 7.2kW
Deviated Leather Seat Centers
21inch Panamera Exclusive Design Sport Wheels Painted in Exterior Colour

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

