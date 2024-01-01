Menu
Account
Sign In
This Electrifying 2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo comes in a Stunning Frozen Blue Metallic with Standard Interior in Black. Equipped with Premium Package, Off-Road Design Package, Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Remote Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Surround View, BOSE Surround Sound System, Seat Ventilation (Front), Fixed Panoramic Roof, Ionizer and numerous other premium features. This Vehicle boasts a clean history with no reported accidents having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This Taycan is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2022 Porsche Taycan

24,267 KM

Details Description Features

$115,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Porsche Taycan

4 Cross Turismo

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Porsche Taycan

4 Cross Turismo

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$115,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,267KM
VIN WP0BA2Y14NSA67147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour D0- Frozen Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour STANDARD INT IN BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA67147
  • Mileage 24,267 KM

Vehicle Description

This Electrifying 2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo comes in a Stunning Frozen Blue Metallic with Standard Interior in Black. Equipped with Premium Package, Off-Road Design Package, Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Remote Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Surround View, BOSE Surround Sound System, Seat Ventilation (Front), Fixed Panoramic Roof, Ionizer and numerous other premium features. This Vehicle boasts a clean history with no reported accidents having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This Taycan is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Ambient Lighting

Additional Features

Premium Pkg
Bose Surround Sound System
Surround View
Seat Ventilation (Front)
ionizer
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels
Electric folding exterior mirrors
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
OFF-ROAD DESIGN PACKAGE
Remote ParkAssist
LED Main Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD 13,780 KM $50,889 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK 18,500 KM $125,889 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i 83,242 KM $78,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$115,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2022 Porsche Taycan