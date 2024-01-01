$115,889+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Taycan
4 Cross Turismo
2022 Porsche Taycan
4 Cross Turismo
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$115,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour D0- Frozen Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour STANDARD INT IN BLACK
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA67147
- Mileage 24,267 KM
Vehicle Description
This Electrifying 2022 Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo comes in a Stunning Frozen Blue Metallic with Standard Interior in Black. Equipped with Premium Package, Off-Road Design Package, Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Remote Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Surround View, BOSE Surround Sound System, Seat Ventilation (Front), Fixed Panoramic Roof, Ionizer and numerous other premium features. This Vehicle boasts a clean history with no reported accidents having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This Taycan is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911