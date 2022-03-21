$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Porsche Taycan
4S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
- Listing ID: 8786228
- Stock #: P224717
- VIN: WP0AB2Y12NSA44717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 2T- Jet Black Metallic
- Interior Colour QL- Leather Interior in Black / Bordeaux Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2022 Taycan 4S in Jet Black Metallic paired with Leather Black/ Bordeaux Red interior. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including 21" Mission E Design wheels,Porsche electric sport sound,Adaptive Cruise Control and much more! This vehicle has one previous owner with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
