$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
2022 Porsche Taycan
GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9393649
- Stock #: 16UETA59326
- VIN: WP0AD2Y14NSA59326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Lthr Int in Black/Bordeaux Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 4,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Technology Package, Premium Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Surround View, BOSE Surround Sound System, Front Seat Ventilation, Fixed Panoramic Roof and much more! This 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS is a Single Owner, Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award For the past 5 Years. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.