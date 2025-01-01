Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Electrifying 2022 Tesla Model 3, beautifully finished in White with a Black Leather Interior. This EV comes equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking, Collision Warning System, Lane Departure Sensors, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and a 15.4” LCD Touchscreen. Stay connected with Bluetooth, Voice Recognition, and Wireless Phone Charging. Comfort features include 12-Way Power Adjustable Heated Front Seats, a Heated Steering Wheel, and Auto-Dimming, Power-Folding, Heated Side Mirrors and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! GST ONLY! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2022 Tesla Model 3

60,052 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Tesla Model 3

Watch This Vehicle
12156366

2022 Tesla Model 3

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,052KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7NF153005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Electrifying 2022 Tesla Model 3, beautifully finished in White with a Black Leather Interior. This EV comes equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking, Collision Warning System, Lane Departure Sensors, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and a 15.4” LCD Touchscreen. Stay connected with Bluetooth, Voice Recognition, and Wireless Phone Charging. Comfort features include 12-Way Power Adjustable Heated Front Seats, a Heated Steering Wheel, and Auto-Dimming, Power-Folding, Heated Side Mirrors and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! GST ONLY! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Taycan GTS 16,212 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe with Touring Package for sale in Langley City, BC
2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe with Touring Package 3,842 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG 4MATIC SUV for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA45 AMG 4MATIC SUV 63,256 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2022 Tesla Model 3