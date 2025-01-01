$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 60,052 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Electrifying 2022 Tesla Model 3, beautifully finished in White with a Black Leather Interior. This EV comes equipped with Automatic Emergency Braking, Collision Warning System, Lane Departure Sensors, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, and a 15.4” LCD Touchscreen. Stay connected with Bluetooth, Voice Recognition, and Wireless Phone Charging. Comfort features include 12-Way Power Adjustable Heated Front Seats, a Heated Steering Wheel, and Auto-Dimming, Power-Folding, Heated Side Mirrors and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle! GST ONLY! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
604-530-8911