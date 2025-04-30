$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y
PERFORMANCE
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 54,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Take advantage of BEV vehicles now before PST applies to all EVs starting April 30, 2025! This Vehicle comes highly equipped with a 15" Touchscreen Display, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rear View Camera, 12-Way Power Front Seats, Multi-Level Heated Front and Rear Seats, a Heated Steering Wheel, a 14-Speaker Premium Audio System with Subwoofer, Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared Protection and much more! This 2022 Tesla Performance Model Y is finished in White with a White Leatherette Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
