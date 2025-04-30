Menu
This Vehicle comes highly equipped with a 15" Touchscreen Display, Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rear View Camera, 12-Way Power Front Seats, Multi-Level Heated Front and Rear Seats, a Heated Steering Wheel, a 14-Speaker Premium Audio System with Subwoofer, Tinted Glass Roof with Ultraviolet and Infrared Protection and much more! This 2022 Tesla Performance Model Y is finished in White with a White Leatherette Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims!

2022 Tesla Model Y

54,478 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

12414069

2022 Tesla Model Y

PERFORMANCE

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,478KM
VIN 7SAYGDEF8NF529940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 54,478 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Tesla Model Y