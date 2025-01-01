$37,239+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Camry
HYBRID LE
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$37,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA91190
- Mileage 38,354 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Rear View Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Braking Assist, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Keyless Ignition, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Hands-Free Entry, and much more! 2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE comes in Celestial Silver Metallic with a Black Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Safety
Additional Features
604-530-8911