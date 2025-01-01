Menu
Highly Equipped with the Technology Package, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Four-Zone Climate Control, 1st Row Power Glass Moonroof, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Emergency Braking Assist, and much more! This 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE 7-Passenger comes in Ruby Flare Pearl with a Moonstone/ Grey Flannel Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Centre Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Details Description Features

12781133

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
  • Interior Colour Moonstone/Grey Flannel
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA76346
  • Mileage 76,583 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera

Seating

8-Way Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
USB Connection
Four Zone Climate Control
Emergency Braking Assist
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
4-way power passenger seat
4 One-Touch Power Windows
1st Row Power Glass Moonroof
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
Multi-level heated front seats
Rear ventilation ducts with fan control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

