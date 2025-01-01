$55,239+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota Sienna
Hybrid Sienna XSE 7-Pass
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$55,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Flare Pearl
- Interior Colour Moonstone/Grey Flannel
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA76346
- Mileage 76,583 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with the Technology Package, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, Four-Zone Climate Control, 1st Row Power Glass Moonroof, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Emergency Braking Assist, and much more! This 2022 Toyota Sienna Hybrid XSE 7-Passenger comes in Ruby Flare Pearl with a Moonstone/ Grey Flannel Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Centre Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Seating
Additional Features
