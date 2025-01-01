$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Volkswagen GTI
Performance 7sp at DSG w/Tip
2022 Volkswagen GTI
Performance 7sp at DSG w/Tip
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour TwoToneSeatsW/B/GIns,Bol,HeadrestsW/RedAccVienna L
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 60,099 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Panoramic Power Sunroof, AM/Fm Stereo, 7 Total Speakers, USB Connection, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more! This 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance 7sp at DSG w/Tip Comes in Deep Black Pearl with Two Tone Galaxy Black and Tornado Red Seats! LOCAL/ ONE OWNER! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911