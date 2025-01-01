Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with Panoramic Power Sunroof, AM/Fm Stereo, 7 Total Speakers, USB Connection, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more! This 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance 7sp at DSG w/Tip Comes in Deep Black Pearl with Two Tone Galaxy Black and Tornado Red Seats! LOCAL/ ONE OWNER! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2022 Volkswagen GTI

60,099 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Volkswagen GTI

Performance 7sp at DSG w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle
12625566

2022 Volkswagen GTI

Performance 7sp at DSG w/Tip

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,099KM
VIN WVW587CD7NW171371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour TwoToneSeatsW/B/GIns,Bol,HeadrestsW/RedAccVienna L
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Panoramic Power Sunroof, AM/Fm Stereo, 7 Total Speakers, USB Connection, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more! This 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance 7sp at DSG w/Tip Comes in Deep Black Pearl with Two Tone Galaxy Black and Tornado Red Seats! LOCAL/ ONE OWNER! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe 68,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2013 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe 92,478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Macan 31,541 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2022 Volkswagen GTI