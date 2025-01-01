$114,239+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW X5
M Competition
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$114,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Marina Bay Blue MET
- Interior Colour Black Full Merino Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA43352
- Mileage 23,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Premium Package, Surround View Cameras, Automatic Parking Assist, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warnings, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound with 16 Speakers & 2 Subwoofers, Carbon Fibre Trim, Navigation, Four-Zone Climate Control, 1st Row Power Glass Extended Moonroof with a Second Row Fixed Moonroof, Wireless Device Charging, and much more! 2023 BMW X5 M Competition comes in Marina Bay Blue Metallic with a Black Full Merino Leather Interior! This Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
604-530-8911