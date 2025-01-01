Menu
Highly Equipped with Premium Package, Surround View Cameras, Automatic Parking Assist, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warnings, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound with 16 Speakers & 2 Subwoofers, Carbon Fibre Trim, Navigation, Four-Zone Climate Control, 1st Row Power Glass Extended Moonroof with a Second Row Fixed Moonroof, Wireless Device Charging, and much more! 2023 BMW X5 M Competition comes in Marina Bay Blue Metallic with a Black Full Merino Leather Interior! This Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims!

2023 BMW X5

23,815 KM

$114,239

+ taxes & licensing
2023 BMW X5

M Competition

12853400

2023 BMW X5

M Competition

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$114,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
23,815KM
VIN 5YMJU0C05P9P43352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Marina Bay Blue MET
  • Interior Colour Black Full Merino Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA43352
  • Mileage 23,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Device Charging

Exterior

ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Self-leveling headlights
Carbon Fibre Trim
Four Zone Climate Control
Black Full Merino Leather
Emergency Braking Assist
AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Marina Bay Blue Metallic
M Competition Package
Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass
Surround View Cameras
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
BMW IDRIVE CONTROLLER TOUCH FUNCTION REMOVAL
14-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS
Harman/kardon premium brand speakers
Multi-level heated front seats
16 total speakers & 2 Subwoofers
464 watts stereo output
2 memorized front seat settings
Premium Package [23 M]
BMW M 50 Years Emblems(EOP)

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$114,239

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 BMW X5