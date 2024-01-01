$102,889+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
Convertible Stingray 3LT
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$102,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Mist Tintcoat (MET)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA21158
- Mileage 3,348 KM
Vehicle Description
This Luxurious 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Stingray 3LT comes in a Red with a Black interior. This vehicle comes equipped with 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, Custom leather-wrapped instrument panel and doors, Bose Performance 14-speaker premium audio system, Heated and ventilated seats, Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience package, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Performance Data Recorder and much more! The 2023 Corvette boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
