Menu
Account
Sign In
This Luxurious 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Stingray 3LT comes in a Red with a Black interior. This vehicle comes equipped with 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, Custom leather-wrapped instrument panel and doors, Bose Performance 14-speaker premium audio system, Heated and ventilated seats, Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience package, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Performance Data Recorder and much more! The 2023 Corvette boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

3,348 KM

Details Description Features

$102,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible Stingray 3LT

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet Corvette

Convertible Stingray 3LT

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$102,889

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,348KM
VIN 1G1YB3D40P5121158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Mist Tintcoat (MET)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA21158
  • Mileage 3,348 KM

Vehicle Description

This Luxurious 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Stingray 3LT comes in a Red with a Black interior. This vehicle comes equipped with 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, Custom leather-wrapped instrument panel and doors, Bose Performance 14-speaker premium audio system, Heated and ventilated seats, Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience package, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Performance Data Recorder and much more! The 2023 Corvette boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS
Package
8-Speed Dual Clutch (m1l) - Automatic
6.2L V8 DI 490 HP (lt2) - Gas (W/3LT)
Custom leather-wrapped instrument panel and doors
Bose Performance 14-speaker premium audio system
Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience package
Performance Data Recorder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD 13,780 KM $50,889 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe PDK 18,500 KM $125,889 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 BMW X7 xDrive 40i 83,242 KM $78,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$102,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Corvette